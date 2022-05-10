Amaravati, May 10 (PTI): The Chittoor police in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday arrested former minister and Narayana Educational Institutions founder-chairman P Narayana in a case related to leak of Class X examination question paper with the opposition party calling the action as a witchhunt and a political vendetta.

The arrest happened days after State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana categorically said there was “neither leakage (of question papers) nor mass copying” in the Class X public examinations that were conducted after a gap of two years.

Narayana was picked up from his residence in Hyderabad and taken to Chittoor, where a case was registered against “unknown accused” on April 27. Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy told reporters in the evening that they have so far arrested seven people, including two government teachers, in connection with the case.

The SP refused to give details about the alleged involvement of Narayana in the leak, saying the investigation was still underway.

“We will submit those details to the court,” the SP said.

Rishanth said the malpractices in SSC exams were committed as per a plan, ostensibly to secure more marks in languages.

Some attenders and support staff who previously worked in Narayana institutions were among those arrested, he said.

“Many institutions were involved in the malpractices. We are probing into their role as well,” Rishanth added.

The Telugu Desam Party condemned Narayana's arrest.

“This is nothing but political witchhunt and vendetta. The Jagan regime that failed to conduct the public examinations in a hassle-free manner, resorted to this vengeful act only to cover up its failure,” TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said.

“If it is not witchhunt, what is it? There is no notice, no inquiry and no evidence but Narayana was arrested straightaway,” Chandrababu said.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, after a meeting with the Chief Minister, asked why would the police arrest anyone if there was no wrongdoing.

“Whoever commits something wrong will be arrested. It is for them (accused) to prove they did nothing wrong,” the Minister remarked.

He said the police were investigating into the case from various angles.

Government advisor (public affairs) S R K Reddy denied the charge that government was vindictive (in the arrest of Narayana).

“Narayana encouraged mass copying and question paper leaks to achieve 100 per cent pass...,” Reddy alleged.

