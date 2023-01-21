Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, reviewed the Meerut division, in the ongoing series of examining development projects with MPs and MLAs.

CM Yogi discussed and took information about development plans for their constituencies, from the MPs and MLAs of Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh districts.

In the meeting, the people's representatives apprised the CM about the regional public aspirations regarding the new development works and also put forward their proposals in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, CM Yogi said, "With the efforts of the Prime Minister, Varanasi is becoming a confluence of nature, culture, and adventure, and is setting new benchmarks of state-of-the-art development."

He said that Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and Chandauli districts have great potential for industrial development, as the region is fertile and rich in skilled human capital.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, more than 1.5 crore people took a holy bath in the Sangam at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Now we all have to work for Kumbh 2025," he said.

CM Yogi emphasised on the possibilities and potential in the Meerut division which needs to be recognised and encouraged.

"The Meerut division has an effective role in the industrial development of the state. Apart from the advantage of geographical proximity to the national capital, better connectivity, world-class infrastructure, and strong law, and order make Meerut division the first choice of every entrepreneur. There is something special in every district here. There are possibilities in every sector. It needs to be recognised and encouraged," he said.

Talking about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which is to be held on February 10-12, CM Yogi said that it is going to be historic.

"Our action plan to invite investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh before the summit has met with overwhelming success. GIS-2023 is going to be historic. The extensive investment will create a large number of employment opportunities. All the districts will be connected with the main function of the Global Investors Summit starting from 10th February," he said.

He called the MPs and MLAs as the brand ambassadors of their areas and asked them to work in that direction.

"As public representatives, all of you are brand ambassadors of your respective areas. You will have to make continuous efforts to introduce the regional specialties to the country and the world. There is adequate availability of human resources in our villages. Abundant fertile land is also available here. We should take advantage of this," CM Yogi further said.

"Make dialogue-contact with entrepreneurs, businessmen, and migrant people of your area. Inform them about the industrial and sectoral policies of the state government. Introduce the potential of your area and encourage investment," he added.

He further said that opportunities should be provided to the NRI youths of Uttar Pradesh who are eager to give benefits from their talent and potential in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi said that the MPs and MLAs should give wide publicity to the new industrial policies of the state government.

"People's representatives should keep inspecting the development projects being conducted in the area. These schemes are helpful in building the image of the local public representatives. People's representatives will have to contribute to ensuring quality and timeliness," he said.

CM Yogi also said that the state's first sports university is under construction in Meerut and Asia's biggest international airport is coming up in Jewar. (ANI)

