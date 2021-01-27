Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said efforts are being made to make the administration transparent, responsible and accountable to people.

He said the grievance redressal system has been institutionalised for prompt and speedy disposal of public grievances in the union territory.

Continuing the J-K administration's initiative to bring reforms in public grievance redressal mechanism making it more robust and responsive, Sinha today held the 4th run of LG's ‘Mulaqaat' -- live public grievance hearing programme -- at the civil secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

During the two-hour-long live interactive session, the Lt Governor interacted with as many as 22 applicants, randomly selected from across the UT and took firsthand appraisal of their issues and grievances, he said.

Today's interaction was the latest in the series of LG's Mulaqaat programme under which every month the Lt Governor meets individuals from across the UT, listens to their issues and concerns for resolving them on the spot, thus making the grievance redressal mechanism robust, responsive and more efficient, besides monitoring the performance efficiency of online grievance redressal system JK-IGRAMS, the spokesman said.

“The grievance redressal system has been institutionalised for prompt and speedy disposal of public grievances. The UT government is making the administrative system transparent, responsible and accountable to the people,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said the objective behind holding the one-on-one interaction with the public is to reform the service delivery structure of the governmental processes, making it more efficient and responsive.

He asked the officials to be more sensitive and responsive to the issues of the public and take requisite measures to minimise their difficulties.

