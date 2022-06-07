Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) Eight persons were arrested for running an illegal parking lot in Galleria market here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested people were identified as Paramjit, Ashok Kumar, Mahesh Kumar, Omkesh Singh, Sanjeev Singh, natives of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, natives of Bihar and Delhi resident Sanjay Kumar.

Inspector Harish Kumar of CM flying squad said that they had been receiving complaints of illegal parking for the past several days.

During inspection, they failed to show valid parking licence, police said.

During interrogation, it was found out that the illegal parking lot was being operated for the last two months, they said, adding that more than a thousand drivers used to park their bikes and cars there.

They were collecting over Rs 20,000 daily through this mean, the investigating officer said.

They were operating the parking lot just like the legal ones that is why no one suspected them. They used Point of Sale (POS) machines for parking tickets and wore identical uniforms, police said.

“Complaints were being received about illegal parking for a long time. Taking joint action, it has been busted. Teams are continuously collecting information about those recovering in the name of illegal parking and strict action will be taken against them”, said Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad. COR RDT

