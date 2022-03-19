Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], March 19 (ANI): As many as eight people died and more than twenty were injured critically on Saturday as a bus overturned near Pavagada, Tumakuru district.

"Eight dead and more than twenty critically injured, including students as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district," the Tumkur Police said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: 33-Year-Old Woman Swindled of Rs 22 Lakh in Matrimonial Fraud.

Expressing grief over the incident, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said, "Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Hola Mohalla 2022: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Extends Greetings to Sikh Community on the Occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)