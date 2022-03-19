Pune, March 19: In a case of fraud, a 33-year-old woman on Thursday filed a complaint against a man she got familiar with through a matrimonial website, accusing him of duping her of Rs 22.24 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

According to a report in Times of India, the woman, who is highly educated, transferred the money in phases between January 2021 and March 2022 to the bank account numbers provided to her by the man.

"The woman made the money transfers from her mother's bank account till there was no balance. Later, the woman realised that she had been duped and registered a complaint with us on Thursday," said inspector Pradip Patil of the Bhosari MIDC police.

Patil said the woman had registered her name with a matrimonial website. At present, the woman is not working and she is using her mother's bank account. Online Fraud in Pune: 76-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 60 Lakh on Pretext of Dating High Profile Women, Two Arrested

Around June last year, a man posing as a medical practitioner from the UK contacted the woman via video call. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Clerk Duped Of Rs 1.70 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster By Posing As Credit Card Employee; Case Registered

Patil said that after gaining the woman's confidence, he started asking for money from her constantly for different reasons.

"He used to tell her to book flight tickets for him or send money for his expenses. He even told her that he had sent her gold as a gift and took money for tax," Patil said.

Between June 2021 and March 2022, she transferred Rs22.24 lakh from her mother's bank account.

Her mother was not aware of it, as she was not operating the account.

