Chandigarh, October 22: Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar, they said.

Among those killed include three women and a child, a police official said, adding that the car was headed to Uttar Pradesh.

