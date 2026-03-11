New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): An eight-month-old infant who was allegedly kidnapped from the Khajuri Khas area in northeast Delhi has been rescued by police, with a couple arrested in connection with the incident, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a release, the incident was reported at the Khajuri Khas Police Station on March 9, when a 45-year-old woman informed authorities that her eight-month-old son had gone missing. The woman, who lives under the Khajuri Khas flyover, told police that around 4:30 pm an unknown woman, aged about 35, approached her on the pretext of offering food and took away the child before fleeing the spot.

Acting swiftly, police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khajuri Khas Police Station and launched an investigation.

A dedicated police team led by Inspector Rakesh Yadav, SHO of Khajuri Khas Police Station, comprising SI Abhishek, ASI Amrish, Head Constables Amit and Saudan, Constable Uttam, along with Women Constables Chaya and Meena, conducted the operation under the supervision of ACP Khajuri Khas Yatin Sharma, IPS, the release stated.

During the course of the investigation, the team gathered evidence from multiple sources and developed key leads. Acting on these inputs, police apprehended a 30-year-old woman from the Roop Nagar area and safely rescued the kidnapped infant from her possession.

During sustained interrogation, the accused woman allegedly confessed to her involvement in the crime. Based on her disclosure, her husband, identified as Pawan (31), was also apprehended and arrested for his role in the kidnapping.

The rescued child was safely reunited with his mother, bringing relief to the family.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the release added. (ANI)

