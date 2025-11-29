New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The 9th International Exhibition & Conference on Agri-Machinery, Equipment & Agri-tech Solutions 'EIMA Agrimach India 2025' jointly organised by FICCI and Italian agriculture industry body FederUnacoma in association with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, on Saturday, concluded with a call on focusing on green-fuel-based agri machinery in the future, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Held at IARI ground, PUSA in New Delhi from November 27-29, the exhibition witnessed participation of about 20,000 farmers with major draw from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Odisha; more than 4000 domestic dealers & distributors, 180+ domestic and foreign companies; and 100+ foreign buyers from Algeria, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, South Korea and Thailand. While Italy was the Partnering country for the exhibition, the Netherlands, Japan, the USA, and Poland also participated.

The exhibition showcased a wide range of agri machinery, which can be extremely beneficial for farmers in our country. Besides, the event provided excellent opportunities to both Indian and overseas players, catering to the entire value chain of the agriculture sector.

Delivering a keynote address during the inaugural session, Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, requested the industry to play a pivotal role in shaping the Indian agriculture sector's vision of 2047 by prioritising green-fuel-based mechanisation and reducing the drudgery of women farmers by making gender-neutral farm equipment to reduce workload.

"Over the next 5-10 years, we should shift our technologies towards green fuels, whether electrically operated tractors or machines running on CBG (compressed biogas) available for rural CBG plants. This transition will bring down both maintenance and operational costs for farmers. Our schemes will increasingly prioritise green-fuel-based technologies. I would urge our Italian industry counterparts to collaborate in this area," Chaturvedi said during his inaugural address.

Terming women farmers vital for achieving the Vision 2047, the Secretary drew the attention of the industry towards gender budgeting and exhorted them to focus on the production of gender-friendly equipment.

He further stated that the United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of Women Farmers. Therefore, equipment must be designed to reduce the drudgery of women. "Often, policymakers assume that 'gender budgeting' simply means giving ownership of machinery to women, but that alone does not reduce drudgery.

"Women perform most difficult agricultural tasks, and hence we need more gender-friendly equipment, whether manual or motorised, that genuinely reduces their workload," emphasised Chatuvedi.

Antonio Bartoli, the Italian Ambassador to India, hoped to have an agricultural attache at the Italian Embassy in India soon to boost bilateral cooperation in the agricultural field between the two countries.

Anbalagan P., Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, who visited the expo on the penultimate day, expressed his satisfaction over the achievement of the exhibition & conference and said that participation of a large number of farmers along with a significant presence of both domestic & foreign companies, dealers, distributors speaks volumes about the success of the event.

According to the release, T. R. Kesavan, Chairman, Organising Committee - EIMA Agrimach India & Board Director and Group President, TAFE, underlined the need to promote agriculture as a service, as farmers will find it unaffordable to buy a seeder used for just a couple of days. Buta seeder, as an agricultural service, can help. So, we need to create a new agricultural-as-a-service area. Industry has discussed this with the Ministry of Agriculture, and some progress has been made.

Upbeat over future of India-Italy collaboration in agriculture space, Simona Rapastella, Director General, FEDERUNACOMA said that as per Italian Trade Agency (ICE) report on India, the sector was worth a total of USD 13.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years, reaching USD 31.6 billion in 2033, with an annual growth rate of about 9%.

Subroto Geed, Co-Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee and President, South Asia, Corteva Agriscience, said, "For India to secure its food future, improving productivity is critical. We must start by giving farmers access to the right inputs, such as high-quality seeds and crop solutions. We need modern practices that reduce drudgery and improve efficiency. Mechanisation is a critical part of this transformation, supported by technology and progressive reforms. Together, these steps can build a resilient agricultural system that works for farmers and for the nation."

FICCI-PwC report 'Farm Mechanisation: The Path Towards a Future-Ready India' was also released during the event.

Sabrina Mangialavori, Deputy Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency, noted increasing adoption of modern mechanical solutions, such as tillage, sowing, irrigation, crop protection, and threshing by Indian farmers.

The 10th edition of the event is scheduled to be organised in Italy next year. (ANI)

