Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday praised Operation Sindoor and warned Pakistan to "stay within limits," saying any provocation would come at a heavy cost.

"This is the new India. This is the India that strikes inside enemy territory. Pakistan should stay within limits. Their actions will cost them dearly. PM Modi has taught them a lesson through Operation Sindoor," Shinde told reporters.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde also commended the Indian armed forces, saying they worked with full force to neutralise terror camps in Pakistan.

"The Army has taken a commendable step. They acted with full force to destroy these camps. Today, the entire country stands with the Army," he told ANI, referring to posters put up in Mumbai by the Shiv Sena praising the armed forces.

Speaking on the all-party meeting, the Shiv Sena MP said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed leaders that over 100 terrorists were killed in the precision strikes.

"The Defence Minister informed us today that more than 100 terrorists were killed when we attacked the terror camps," Shinde said.

The all-party meeting was held at the Parliament Annexe to brief political leaders on Operation Sindoor and the rising tensions with Pakistan. The meeting came after India conducted pre-dawn strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed leaders about the operation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi were among those who attended. (ANI)

