Mahakumbh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the "Mahakumbh of Unity," on Monday.

This message resonated widely on social media, with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh trending during the Paush Purnima Snan Parv, the opening day of Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | BPSC Examination Row: Khan Sir Refuses To Apologise for His 'Derogatory' Remarks About Commission's Officials, Says 'Prefer To Face Jail Term Rather Than Apologise'.

According to an official statement by the UP government, nearly 70 thousand people used the #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh hashtag in the afternoon, sharing their experiences of the massive crowd, the Sangam Snan, and the deep spiritual significance of the Sanatan faith.

Users started sharing posts with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh (#ektaa_kaa_mhaakumbh), celebrating the event's spiritual and cultural significance on social media platforms X and Instagram actively right since morning, according to an official statement.

Also Read | BPSC Examination Row: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Has Urged Prashant Kishor To End Fast, Claims Jan Suraaj Party.

CM Yogi Adityanath also joined the conversation, and his use of the hashtag triggered a surge of responses, quickly propelling the hashtag to the top of the trending charts.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1878733346374836736

By afternoon, the hashtag topped trending charts, showcasing widespread public participation and the collective spirit of unity symbolized by this historic gathering.

According to the government, thousands of users actively shared photos, videos, and information related to the event, sparking widespread engagement.

Several hashtags emerged in these discussions, with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh standing out as the most prominent.

The hashtag was further amplified by influential figures and institutions, including former Amethi MP and BJP leader Smriti Irani, the Government of India's MyGovIndia handle, Namami Gange, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and Minister Sandeep Singh.

The response highlighted the message of unity emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, who described the Mahakumbh as a "Mahakumbh of Unity."

CM Yogi recently reaffirmed in a press conference that those who question the Sanatan faith should witness the Mahakumbh, emphasizing that it transcends distinctions of caste, creed, and sect, bringing all together in the spirit of Sanatan harmony.

Alongside #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh, several other hashtags trended throughout the day, capturing the spiritual fervor of the Mahakumbh. Hashtags such as #MahaKumbh2025, #PaushPurnima, #PavitraSangam, #PrathamAmrit, and #Sangam saw widespread engagement as social media users expressed their reverence for the sacred event.

Many also extend congratulations and best wishes to CM Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in ensuring the grandeur and spiritual magnificence of this historic Maha Kumbh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)