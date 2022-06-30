Maharajganj (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A elderly couple died after a wall of their under construction house collapsed on them in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Nebulal (75) and his wife Rajmati (72) were sleeping inside their house in Narkatha village when the wall collapsed on Wednesday evening, Station Officer (Paniyra) Satya Prakash Singh said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elder Sister Gets 12-Year-Old Sibling Gang-Raped, Murdered by Friends in Lakhimpur Kheri District.

The couple was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)