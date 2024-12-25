Palghar, Dec 25 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 65-year-old villager and then dumped the body at a field in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place last Saturday and the body was found on Monday, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Also Read | Atal Bihari Vajpayee 100th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Others Pay Tributes to Former Indian Prime Minister.

The victim, belonging to Gavtanpada in Jawhar taluka, was killed by a man while both were inebriated, Jawhar police station's inspector Kishore Manbhav said quoting the FIR.

The accused then tied the body to a rope, dragged it for about 150 metres to a field of another villager and dumped it there, the police said.

Also Read | Mohammed Rafi 100th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to the Legendary Singer's Timeless Legacy, Says 'May His Music Keep Adding Joy in the Lives of People' (View Post).

Some passersby spotted the body on Monday and alerted the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Jawhar.

Search was on for the accused, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)