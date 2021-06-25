Sonbhadra, Jun 25 (PTI) An elderly man and his son were killed after they were struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the district's Nagpur village in Raipur police station area, they said.

Abhilash Narain Maurya (60) and his son Dhananjay (35) were killed after they were struck by lightning while they were sitting outside their home, Station House Officer, Raipur, Vishwa Jyoti Rai said.

The bodies were handed over to the victims' family after a post-mortem examination, he said.

