Muzaffarnagar, Aug 25 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was electrocuted to death when she came in contact with a high-tension wire in Soram village here, police said on Tuesday.

According to SHO Dharmendra Singh, the woman had gone to collect grass for her cattle from the fields where she came in contact with a high-tension power supply line on Monday evening.

Also Read | Sensex Rises Over 200 Points in Early Trade; Financial Stocks Extend Gains.

Irate villagers protested over the incident and against the alleged negligence of UP power officials. Later, the locals were pacified by authorities and the body of the woman was sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)