Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) A 70 year-old woman was found killed with multiple stab injuries inside the bathroom of her flat in Chembur here on Monday, police said.

The body of Sajnabai Patil was spotted by her nephew Anand Patil in afternoon, who informed the police, an official said.

Also Read | All Offices at Rail Bhawan to be Shut on July 14 and 15 for Sanitization After Some Officials Test Positive: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

The body bore 14 stab wounds, the official said, adding that the deceased seems to have also been strangulated.

Police suspect robbery as the motive behind the crime as various items inside her flat were lying scattered, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)