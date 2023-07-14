New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Hitting out at the Kejriwal-led government over the flood situation in the national capital, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday alleged that the elected government failed Delhi.

MoS Lekhi said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal keeps on blaming the Central Government and does not take any responsibility.

''There is a sense of helplessness among people...the elected government has failed Delhi...the flood control department gets huge budget...nothing has been done...they could have built embankments, schools should have been used as relief camps...CM Kejriwal keeps on blaming the Centre and does not take any responsibility”, MoS Lekhi said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai earlier today said that everyone should work for tackling the current situation rather than doing politics on it after Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged Centre of not sending NDRF teams when asked.

"Everyone should work for tackling the current situation rather than doing politics on it. We are sending the team as per requirement. 15 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi. 4,346 people have been rescued and shifted to safer areas. 179 animals have also been rescued”, MoS Rai said.

He further slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the capital and said that AAP is doing politics of lies and added that he is worried about Delhi.

“They’re (AAP) doing politics of lies, it is their foundation, it is in their culture, at this time politics of lies should not be done, 15 teams of NDRF have been already deployed and will send more if and when required”, he said.

However, the ongoing flooding woes in the national capital brought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who have been trading barbs in the recent past, together as the two briefed the media jointly on the previaling situation, saying, "We need to work as a team".

Flanked by CM Kejriwal, ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, L-G Saxena on Friday inspected a flooded stretch near Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator was damaged.

The L-G was responding to minister Saurabh Bharadwaj over his allegations against the Centre.

"Thank you, the situation would have been better had the NDRF reached the spot last night itself," Bharadwaj said.

L-G Saxena said, “I would like to tell you that this is not the time to resport to a blame game or point fingers at each other. Right now, we need to work as a team. I, too, can say a lot of things but this isn't what we should do at this time."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said the water level of the Yamuna was receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metre and will it take another day for normalcy to be restored.

Atishi said no individual could be blamed for the prevailing situatuion as it is the fallout of incessant and heavy rainfall over North India. (ANI)

