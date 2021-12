New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) will convene a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW ) including Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 27, informed ECI sources.

As per the sources, "The Election Commission of India will convene a meeting on December 27 at 11 am with senior officials of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. The meeting will discuss the prevailing COVID19 situation for upcoming Assembly elections in five states."

Earlier, amid the COVID variant Omicron scare, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months. The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state. (ANI)

