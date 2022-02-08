Lucknow, Feb 8 (PTI) Electioneering ended Tuesday evening for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh after a busy day during which the ruling BJP and the main opposition Samajwadi Party also released their manifestoes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed one last virtual rally aimed at the voters of the region, winding up his speech with less than four minutes to go for the 6 pm deadline when campaigning for the February 10 polls had to end.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh: Seven Soldiers Trapped Due to Avalanche in West Kameng District Found Dead, Says Indian Army.

Polling will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, out of the 403 seats in the state, on Thursday.

Under Election Commission guidelines, campaigning has to end 48 hours before the close of polls for each phase.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's ED Custody Extended Till February 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)