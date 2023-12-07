Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 7 (PTI) Security forces recovered 15 electronic detonators, 20 batteries, 12 battery connectors and an Insas rifle magazine following encounter with banned CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday.

The recoveries were made after CRPF, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed personnel demolised a temporary camp with a capacity to host 50 people in a forest bordering naxal-hit Chota Nagra and Jaraikela police stations of the district, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said in a statement.

The search operation was conducted following inputs that top naxal leaders Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, Patiram Majhi alias Anal alias Ramesh and Aseem Mandal (all central committee members of the outfit) were active in Saranda forest, it said.

In course of the operation, an encounter took place on Wednesday but the left-wing extremists made a hasty retreat under mounting pressure, it added.

