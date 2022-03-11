Nagaon (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): An elephant died due to electrocution at a Tea Estate near Kaziranga National Park of Assam on Friday, according to forest officials.

The incident took place at Burapahar Tea Estate in Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Director P Sivakumar said that this area falls under the Hatidandi animal Corridor. The animal was killed after it came into contact with an electric transformer. (ANI)

