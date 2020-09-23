Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 23 (ANI): A male elephant was found dead in the Dharamjaigarh area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, Mani Vasagan, the district forest officer said.

The death was due to electrocution, the officer said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Gets Cheaper in Punjab, State Govt Caps Rates for RT-PCR, TrueNat and Cbnaat Tests For Private Labs.

"A team from the forest department reached the spot as soon as the body of the animal was reported. It was found that the 30-year-old elephant died due to electric shock after coming in contact with wires laid down on the boundaries of a farm," Vasagan said.

He further added that the electricity connection was found to be illegal and forest officers were investigating the case.

Also Read | Flt Lt Shivangi Singh is IAF Rafale Squadron’s First Woman Pilot, Know About Her Journey.

In the last three months, nine elephants have died in Chhattisgarh due to various reasons including electrocution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)