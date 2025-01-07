Jhargram (WB), Jan 7 (PTI) The carcass of an adult elephant was found in a mustard field in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, officials said.

The male elephant was found dead in Nayagram area in the morning hours, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Husband With Minor Lover's Help in Bareilly.

The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

An inquiry has been ordered to find the reasons behind the death, a senior forest official in Kolkata said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sets Example by Not Using Taxpayer Money for Personal Festivities, RTI Discloses.

In August 2024, a pregnant elephant was killed in the district after a flaming iron spear was hurled at it, triggering outrage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)