Coimbatore, Mar 20 (PTI) The Department of Forest on Sunday said three elephants tusks have been confiscated and as many people arrested in Tirupur, near here.

Based on tip-off that a loadman was trying to sell the tusks, a forest official posing as a buyer approached the worker and offered to buy them for Rs 80 lakh.

When the deal was struck, the official and others from the forest department caught hold of the loadman and his two accomplices.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the tusks were given for sale to the three by a person five days ago.

Investigations into how the tusks came into their possession have begun and a hunt for the person, who supplied them, has been launched.

