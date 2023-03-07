Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) Noted scientist from Odisha and former director general of CSIR Prafulla Kumar Jena passed away at his residence here on Tuesday at the age of 92, his family said.

Jena, a Padma Shree awardee, had established the science foundation in Odisha. He was the first Odia to become the DG of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and also played a leading role in establishing several institutions in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death and described Jena as a genius who inspired scientific research in Odisha.

“With his sustained research, he has pioneered new waste management processes as well as metal value recovery processes from industrial and mining wastes.

“His death is a great loss to the state. I wish peace and tranquility to the departed soul,” Patnaik said.

