Hamirpur (HP), Mar 21 (PTI) Employees of the now-dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday demanded the release of pending salary dues and claimed that they were still to receive any orders since the commission's dissolution.

Addressing a meeting outside the commission's office, the employees alleged that they were yet to receive their salaries for February.

Joginder Singh, general secretary of the employees' union, told reporters that they are in a quandary about whom to approach as they have not received any orders since the commission was dissolved.

The worst affected are those who are going to retire or retired in the past two months, Singh said.

Some employees have to admit their children in higher classes next month and are worried about paying the admission fees.

Singh alleged that the state government-appointed officer on special duty neither receives their calls nor meets them.

He also demanded punitive action against those who tarnished the commission's image.

The state government in February dissolved the Hamirpur-based Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), whose functioning was suspended after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants was leaked in December.

