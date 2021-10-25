Mulugu (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): An encounter broke out between Mulugu district police, Greyhounds and Naxals at Venkatapur near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

An operation is underway by the security forces.

"Number of Naxal casualties gunned down will be communicated once the operation is done," said Mulugu SP.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

