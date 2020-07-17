Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday morning.

Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police.

Also Read | 'Work From Home' For Haryana Government Employees Having Physical Disability of 50% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

On July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)