Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police informed "#Encounter has started at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

