India News | Encounter Breaks out in J-K's Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): An encounter has started at the Meej Pampore area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, as per information provided by Kashmir Zone Police.

The police and security forces are on the job, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)