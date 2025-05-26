India News | Encounter in Mussoorie: Reisdent of Gautam Buddha Nagar Loses Life in Police Operation

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India][, May 26 (ANI): A police encounter in Mussoorie's Nahal village on May 25 resulted in the death of Saurabh, a constable of Gautam Buddha Nagar. According to reports, the police team had arrived in the area to apprehend an accused in a case named Qadir, a resident of Nahal.

"He was taken to the Yashoda hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor", said Surendranath Tiwari, the rural DCP.

"On May 25, information was received at Thana Masuri that a constable named Saurabh of Gautam Buddha Nagar was shot near the village Nahal... He was taken to the Hospital by his team, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The incident occurred when a team came to arrest an accused in a case named Qadir, a Nahal resident. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections... Other legal action is being taken", said Surendranath Tiwari, the rural DCP.

Sub Inspector Sachin from Phase 3 Police Station, Gautam Buddha Nagar, confirmed the incident and provided a statement saying "The Mussoorie police station has registered a case under relevant sections and is conducting further investigation. The exact circumstances surrounding the encounter are yet to be clarified".

The police are working to gather more information and take necessary legal action in the case.

The encounters highlight the ongoing efforts of the police to maintain law and order and apprehend wanted criminals. The incident is a testament to the bravery and vigilance of the police force in ensuring public safety. (ANI)

