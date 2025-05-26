  • Entertainment
    India News | Encounter in Mussoorie: Reisdent of Gautam Buddha Nagar Loses Life in Police Operation

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A police encounter in Mussoorie's Nahal village on May 25 resulted in the death of Saurabh, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar. According to reports, the police team had arrived in the area to apprehend a wanted individual named Qadir.

    Agency News ANI| May 26, 2025 09:58 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Encounter in Mussoorie: Reisdent of Gautam Buddha Nagar Loses Life in Police Operation
    DCP Surendranath Tiwari on police encounter in mussoories(Photo/ANI)

    Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India][, May 26 (ANI): A police encounter in Mussoorie's Nahal village on May 25 resulted in the death of Saurabh, a constable of Gautam Buddha Nagar. According to reports, the police team had arrived in the area to apprehend an accused in a case named Qadir, a resident of Nahal.

    "He was taken to the Yashoda hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor", said Surendranath Tiwari, the rural DCP.

    Also Read | Noida Constable Shot Dead As Mob Attacks UP Police Team During Arrest of Wanted Criminal Qadir in Ghaziabad.

    "On May 25, information was received at Thana Masuri that a constable named Saurabh of Gautam Buddha Nagar was shot near the village Nahal... He was taken to the Hospital by his team, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The incident occurred when a team came to arrest an accused in a case named Qadir, a Nahal resident. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections... Other legal action is being taken", said Surendranath Tiwari, the rural DCP.

    Sub Inspector Sachin from Phase 3 Police Station, Gautam Buddha Nagar, confirmed the incident and provided a statement saying "The Mussoorie police station has registered a case under relevant sections and is conducting further investigation. The exact circumstances surrounding the encounter are yet to be clarified".

    Also Read | YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Arrested on Charges of Spying for Pakistan, To Be Produced in Haryana's Hisar Court Today.

    The police are working to gather more information and take necessary legal action in the case.

    Meanwhile, in a significant development on May 26, the Etawah police foiled a potential crime attempt when they intercepted a wanted criminal, Sefa Sheikh Mohammed, near the Line Safari parking gate in Lohna intersection. Mohammed, a resident of Daya district, has been evading the law for over 15 years, with a reward of Rs10,000 announced for information leading to his capture.

    A recent incident in Mathura on the 22nd has led to a significant breakthrough for the local police. A joint action by the Highway team and Jait Navjeet police station resulted in the arrest of three accused individuals, with two of them sustaining injuries during the encounter.

    The encounters highlight the ongoing efforts of the police to maintain law and order and apprehend wanted criminals. The incident is a testament to the bravery and vigilance of the police force in ensuring public safety. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Also Read | YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Arrested on Charges of Spying for Pakistan, To Be Produced in Haryana's Hisar Court Today.

    The police are working to gather more information and take necessary legal action in the case.

    Meanwhile, in a significant development on May 26, the Etawah police foiled a potential crime attempt when they intercepted a wanted criminal, Sefa Sheikh Mohammed, near the Line Safari parking gate in Lohna intersection. Mohammed, a resident of Daya district, has been evading the law for over 15 years, with a reward of Rs10,000 announced for information leading to his capture.

    A recent incident in Mathura on the 22nd has led to a significant breakthrough for the local police. A joint action by the Highway team and Jait Navjeet police station resulted in the arrest of three accused individuals, with two of them sustaining injuries during the encounter.

    The encounters highlight the ongoing efforts of the police to maintain law and order and apprehend wanted criminals. The incident is a testament to the bravery and vigilance of the police force in ensuring public safety. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

