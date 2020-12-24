Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district in early morning hours of Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Encounter has started at #Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job." Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

