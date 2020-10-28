Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): An encounter broke out in Aribagh Machama area of Budgam on Tuesday and the operation is still underway.

"Encounter breaks out at Aribagh Mouchwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police, Jammu and Kashmir said on Tuesday.

More information is awaited.

Meanwhile, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an operation in Budgam, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday. (ANI)

