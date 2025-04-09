Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur area on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) along with other security forces in the dense jungle area of Udhampur.

Security forces encountered a group of terrorists in the village of Jopher, located under the jurisdiction of PS Ramnagar in Udhampur, officials said, adding that initial reports suggest that 2 to 3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces are continuing their efforts to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of civilians in the region, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

