Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) With a large number of Indian students getting caught in the war in Ukraine, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for reversing the trend of the youth going abroad for medical education by encouraging private players to provide affordable education within the country.

Addressing an annual conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, he commended it for offering a common platform to experts to enable more people-centric, safe and effective treatment.

"There is a need to reverse the trend of migration of our youth to other countries for medical education by encouraging private players and other stakeholders to provide affordable education, while state governments should play the role of a facilitator," he said.

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine following a Russian military offensive.

Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is matching the global standards of excellence in frontier areas of healthcare, scripting new milestones in health, science, technology and innovations.

Referring to the health sector in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the healthcare landscape has been transformed.

“Today, all our 20 district hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art dialysis facilities to ensure patients do not face any hurdle in receiving quality treatment,” he said.

Sinha said the benefits of health reforms have become accessible and inclusive.

“We are strengthening rural public health infrastructure and introducing innovative medical practices to provide quality healthcare to the doorsteps of the common people,” the Lt Governor said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has now moved forward to the category of front-runners in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index, while neonatal mortality rate reached single digit and universal health coverage has been extended across the UT.

“We have not only checked the alarming decline in health infrastructure and funding in up-gradation, but also steadily increased it in the last couple of years,” he said.

