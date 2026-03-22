Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 22 (ANI): The Saudi Ministry of Defence has announced that its forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a drone that was flying towards the country's eastern region.

The military confirmed that the aerial threat was neutralised before it could reach its intended target. This defensive action comes amidst heightened regional tensions that have seen a surge in such incidents.

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The targeted eastern area is of immense strategic importance, as it is where the "majority of the country's oil resources are located."

Prior to this specific interception, the Saudi Ministry of Defence had announced the successful neutralisation of multiple other aerial threats, with military officials confirming they "intercepted and downed four more drones over the Eastern Province" in operations aimed at protecting key residential and economic hubs.

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The latest defensive actions were reported shortly after a high-altitude engagement over the capital city, where the ministry noted its "statement came hours after it announced shooting down a ballistic missile over Riyadh."

These incidents occur as Iran has "repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia" and other Gulf nations amidst the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

During the early hours, the Saudi Civil Defence "issued a warning" to the public, though the alert was "cancelled seven minutes later" after authorities "determined the danger had passed."

Following these events, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom's "unequivocal condemnation" regarding "blatant Iranian attacks" directed at Saudi Arabia and other GCC member states.

In a formal communication via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry highlighted that Iran's "continued targeting" of Saudi sovereignty and economic interests represents a "flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions," contravening the "principles of good neighbourliness," the "Beijing Agreement," and "United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817."

Riyadh further observed a contradiction between Tehran's military actions and the "principles of Islamic brotherhood" it frequently cites, stating such rhetoric is "not reflected in its actions."

Recalling a declaration from 9th March, the ministry warned that such aggression "will lead to further escalation" with "serious consequences for relations at present and in the future."

Consequently, Saudi Arabia has ordered the "military attache of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the "assistant military attache," and "three members of the mission staff" to exit the country.

Having "declared them personae non gratae," the Kingdom mandated their departure within 24 hours.

Invoking "Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations," Riyadh affirmed it would "not hesitate to take all necessary measures" to safeguard its territory, citizens, and resources. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)