New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A Delhi court has directed the MCD and Delhi Police to file detailed status reports over illegal encroachments around the Tis Hazari Courts complex in the national capital.

Senior civil judge Rinku Jain directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), deputy commissioner of police (traffic) and station house officers (SHO) of Kashmiri Gate Police Station and Sabzi Mandi Police Station to file their responses by March 26.

Also Read | Amit Shah Counters TMC MP Saket Gokhale in Rajya Sabha Says 'I Am Not Here With Anyone's Mercy, I Have Won Elections 7 Times' (Watch Video).

One Devender Dhiryan moved court with a plea, which was argued by advocate Dheeraj Singh.

Singh sought a direction for the immediate removal of illegal encroachments and occupation of public roads and footpaths around Tis Hazari Courts, Kashmiri Gate, Central Delhi, by trucks and transport services engaged in unauthorised loading and unloading of goods.

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In an order passed on March 18, the judge said the SHOs had filed status reports following its direction, however, "the same is not satisfactory and complete".

The MCD and the DCP, however, sought a week's time to file a detailed status report.

The judge said the reply would detail the the vendors operating around Tis Hazari Courts specifically mentioning those who were granted "tehbazari" licenses or permits to vend and the action taken against those operating illegally.

"Defendant numbers 2 to 4 (police DCP and SHOs) shall also file a status report regarding the commercial vehicles/heavy vehicles running during the restricted entry time."

The application said the street vendors unlawfully occupied roads and footpaths in the area aside from obstructions owing to illegal parking of vehicles, including tempos, trucks, e-rikshaws, and private cars, causing frequent traffic jams and contributing to air pollution.

"These issues have severely disrupted the access of judges, advocates, litigants, and the general public to the Tis Hazari courts premise, thereby hindering the function of the justice delivery system and infringing on the fundamental right to access justice," it said.

The situation was aggravated by the lack of enforcement of existing traffic laws and regulations by the authorities concerned, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)