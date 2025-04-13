Rajouri, Apr 13 (PTI) The "enemy nation" is continuously sending terrorists to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday without naming Pakistan.

Development will only be possible when there is peace and stability in the region, he also said as he asked people to help the security forces in finishing off terrorism.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Rajouri Day, he paid homage to army and civilian bravehearts who laid down their lives for the border district's liberation on this day in 1948.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Northern Command) Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt General PK Mishra, army veterans, public representatives and senior security forces, police and civil administration officials also attended the event.

Emphasising the need for unifying efforts against terrorism, Sinha urged all sections of society to identify and isolate divisive forces and join the fight against the terror ecosystem.

"Today, we need to be more vigilant. The enemy is continuously trying to disturb our peace by sending terrorists. The Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the public, should work together to completely eliminate the terrorists and their sympathisers," the lieutenant governor said.

"Our collective strength will successfully neutralise terrorism and enemy threats and pave the way for peace and development," he added.

Sinha highlighted that Rajouri Day was a symbol of the invincible strength of the Indian Army and "reminds us that we will never allow our unity and cultural flow to be fragmented".

The gallantry of the soldiers will be remembered forever for their indomitable courage, dedication to duty and undying love for the motherland, he said.

"Exemplary devotion to duty and self-sacrifices of soldiers have always protected us in the past and their commitment to the nation's integrity and sovereignty will continue to do so in the future. The nation is grateful to the real heroes for invaluable sacrifices they have made," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor emphasised that the legacy of courage of Lieutenant Ram Raghoba Rane, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and all those brave civilians and soldiers who stood tall against the enemy was etched into the soil of Rajouri and would continue to inspire generations.

"This land of Rajouri is a witness to the resolve of our bravehearts' mind and the perfection of their action. This is also an occasion to imbibe the life values of all those heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect the citizens," he said.

The occasion is also to inculcate in the minds of youngsters the values of those who bravely faced the crisis that had befallen Rajouri, he added.

"Guru Gobind Singh ji had established Khalsa Panth on this day. His immortal teachings are constantly guiding our brave soldiers. His philosophy and values shape brave soldiers of the Indian Army and inspire them to renunciation, dedication, valour and sacrifice," the lieutenant governor said.

A special postal cover commemorating the 77 glorious years of Rajouri's liberation was released on the occasion.

A motorcycle acrobatic display and cultural pageantry based on the different themes demonstrated the prowess of the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

