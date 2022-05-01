Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO) said it has "temporarily withdrawn all forms of non-cooperation to Indian security forces," said a press statement.

The ENPO declared "non-cooperation" with the security forces following the Oting and Mon incidents in December 2021, in which 14 civilians were killed in a botched army operation, added to the statement.

To identify all military forces/personnel of the 21 Indian paratroopers involved in the killing of 14 Innocent civilians and book and punish under applicable civil court. Action taken must be put into the public domain, ENPO demanded.

Complete removal of AFSPA from the entire northeastern states of India, stated the ENPO.

It is deeply felt that the comprehensive notion of a withdrawal of non-cooperation is to restrain any development of adverse circumstances in law and order situation in the region while placing trust and confidence upon the peoples' mandate authority and the peoples' demand should not go futile.

Imposing non-cooperation was expressing peoples' sentiments and temporary withdrawal should not be taken for granted.

Does the Union question the government as to why the action is not initiated since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the incidents had already been submitted? It should be initiated in a fast track in delivering justice as demanded by the people on the barbaric killing of the innocent civilians as also assured by AR Maj. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, SM, IGAR North on February 7, 2022, at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner, Mon.

Withdrawal of non-cooperation with Indian military forces does not mean withdrawal of our demand for justice.

The partially lifting of AFSPA in Nagaland is not delivering justice as demanded by the Konyak CSOs and if there is a delay in delivering justice as demanded while placing trust upon the concerned authority, the Konyak Civil society spearheaded by Konyak Union would break the trust and confidence and shall opt to resume the Non-Cooperation movement towards the Indian military forces that the onus will be held by the government. Justice delay is justice denied.

With the temporary withdrawal of non-cooperation served towards the Indian security forces by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) as endorsed by the ENPO tribal leaders and Oting village council on the 4th & 5th after the killing and many injured, the Konyak civil societies are not compromised with the Justice demanded that was put forward to the President of India and the Konyak CSOs will steadfastly adhere to its decision to pursue until the justice is met. (ANI)

