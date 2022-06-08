Dehradun, Jun 8 (PTI) A two-day meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's working committee began on Wednesday in Haldwani with its president Madan Kaushik crediting workers for the party's impressive victories in the assembly polls and the Champawat bypoll held recently.

He also asked them to not only ensure that the party retains all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024, but also win with bigger margins.

Also Read | New Delhi: CBI Arrests Sub-Inspector Mayank Yadav in Bribery Case.

"A two-third majority in the state assembly elections or the record win in Champawat bypoll would not have been possible without your hardwork. I thank you for that and want you to maintain the same energy and enthusiasm for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls so that the party wins all the five seats from the state with even bigger margins," Kaushik said addressing the party workers during the inaugural session of the meeting.

He also attributed the BJP's impressive poll performances in the state to "100 per cent implementation" of the commitments the party made in its poll manifesto.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Torturing Stray Animals To Teach Students, Says Report.

"Unprecedented work has been done over the past five years in road, rail and air connectivity. Work on the Chardham all-weather road and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line are in progress, and soon, people of the state will get the benefits of these mega projects," he said.

Kaushik recalled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speech in Parliament during which he had apparently asked the opposition not to underestimate the BJP for not having the numbers, saying a day would come when the party would form government on its own.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is seeing that moment of glory. The vision and ideology with which the BJP had begun its political journey has come to fruition. Who had thought that a Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya, that Article 370 will be abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Citizenship Amendment Act will be passed in Parliament," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his ministerial colleagues, former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, party co-incharge for Uttarakhand and MP Rekha Verma, state BJP vice President Devendra Bhasin and a host of other leaders attended the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)