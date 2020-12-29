Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to ensure that effective protocols related to Covid safety are maintained during the year-end festivities.

Noting that recent media reports indicate that there has been overcrowding in public places, a division bench comprising justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Kaushik Chanda directed the police to control congestion in public places, particularly in the popular spots of the city where such crowding has been frequently noticed in recent times.

The court asked the administration to ensure that there are sufficient number of check points for providing masks, sanitisers and medical aid to the revellers.

