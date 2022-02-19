Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated several public works in Thane and asked his party workers to take inspiration from warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to ensure every person gets justice.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Ban Orders Around Schools, Colleges Extended in Dakshina Kannada Till February 26.

He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a welfare government after taking cue from the legendary benevolence and administrative qualities of the Maratha emperor.

Also Read | 'Gender Stereotypes and Historical Prejudice Have No Place in Society,' Supreme Court Quashes Maharashtra’s Cap on Female Performers in Bars.

He said there were people around who went about claiming credit for work put in by others, citing the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Thane, the permission for which was given by the previous BJP-led government.

During his visit, Fadnavis inaugurated a disabled-friendly park in Naupada, which has been made with contributions from the Local Area Development Fund of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and the Thane Municipal Corporation.

It has a barrier-free garden and instructions written in Braille, while the park's 'sensory section' allows people to use smell, sound, touch and taste for experiential learning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)