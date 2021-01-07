Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday asked officials to ensure that farmers do not face any problem in mandis during the procurement of Rabi crops.

He said the registration for the procurement of Rabi crops will begin from January 11, 2021 on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said it while presiding over a meeting of relevant officials to review the arrangements of Rabi Procurement Season-2021-22, an official release said here.

Chautala also asked officials to conduct a survey of barley crops in the state so that the state government may consider its procurement under MSP, if necessary.

The deputy chief minister emphasised upon officials t ensure that the crop reaching the mandis should be procured and lifted as soon as possible for the convenience of the farmers.

He also told them to ensure the expeditious transfer of farmers' payments to their bank account after the procurement of their produce.

He also took detailed information about the preparations being made regarding every process, from crop weighing to packing and transportation, and also gave his suggestions.

The state government has fixed the Minimum Support Price of Rs 1975 per quintal for wheat, Rs 1600 per quintal for barley, Rs 5,100 per quintal for gram and masur (lentils), Rs 4,650 per quintal for mustard and Rs 5,327 per quintal for sunflower.

