Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said.

According to a spokesperson, the CM asked officials to organise exhibitions and fairs under the mission for the welfare of farmers from January 6.

The chief minister said farmers should be apprised of the benefits of the agriculture laws passed by the Union government.

The Kisan Kalyan Mission is a special programme of the government aimed at doubling the income of farmers.

