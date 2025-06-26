Meerut, Jun 26 (PTI) With the annual Kanwar Yatra approaching, Meerut District Magistrate VK Singh on Thursday directed all departments to ensure that all kanwar routes are completely free of potholes and ready in a time-bound manner.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on Thursday, he warned that no negligence will be tolerated, and officials failing to meet deadlines would face strict action.

During the meeting held at Vikas Bhawan, officials from departments including PWD, NHAI, Irrigation, RRTS, Health, Power, Police, and the Municipal Corporation were instructed to complete all work -- especially road repairs and service arrangements -- well before the pilgrimage begins.

A key focus of the meeting was ensuring that all Kanwar routes are made completely pothole-free before the pilgrimage begins, according to an official statement.

The DM also emphasised the need for uninterrupted power supply, proper street lighting, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, mobile toilets, ambulances and accessible healthcare services along the kanwar routes.

The electricity department was instructed to ensure all wires are at standard height and any loose cables are fixed immediately. Electric poles should be covered with polythene for safety, and warning signs should be placed near wire crossings.

He also announced that a central mock drill would be held on July 5 to assess the preparedness of all departments involved in managing the Kanwar Yatra.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees, known as kanwars, who fetch holy waters of River Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This holy water is then offered to Lord Shiva.

This year the Shravan month begins July 23.

