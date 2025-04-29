Ranchi, Apr 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday asked private hospitals to ensure proper treatment for patients and refrain from referring them to the state-run RIMS after their condition worsens.

Speaking at a workshop of the Health Department, Ansari said he was not against the high cost of treatment at private hospitals, but the fees should be justified.

Also Read | Jalgaon Murder Case: Ex-CRPF Man Killed His Medical Graduate Daughter for Marrying Class 12 Pass-Out.

"After charging lakhs of rupees, private hospitals cannot simply refer patients to RIMS when their condition worsens. They must guarantee proper treatment for the patients they admit," he said.

Ansari said the state government was committed to providing quality healthcare to the people.

Also Read | How To Buy Digital Gold Online Through Google Pay, Paytm and Other Platforms on Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

"The best doctors will be appointed in the state. We are continuously working to improve the system at RIMS, and aim to incorporate AI for treatments," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh said the state at present has around 31,000 hospital beds, but it should ideally be around 1.13 lakh.

There are approximately 15,500 beds in government hospitals at present and an equal number of beds in private hospitals, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)