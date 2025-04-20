Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday said that West Bengal Government is responsible for ensuring safety and justice for the Murshidabad violence victims. She added that the issue is above politics and must be treated with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.

"The pain of the women who were dragged from their homes, brutally attacked, and threatened in the most inhuman manner is unimaginable. Some were even told to send their daughters to be raped. The responsibility of ensuring safety and justice lies with the West Bengal Government. This issue is above politics and must be treated with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. I have not come here for politics, but for every woman who has faced violence, for those who were threatened, molested, and dragged out of their homes. To extend strength and solidarity to them," Rahatkar said.

"NCW Chief Vijaya Rahatkar visited the violence-affected areas of Malda and Murshidabad in West Bengal on April 18-19, 2025. During her visit, she met with women and families who have suffered immense physical, emotional, and psychological trauma due to the recent mob violence in Murshidabad," as per an official release.

She also appealed to the West Bengal Government, saying that these are our own people, they must not be ignored or left to suffer due to violence. It is heartbreaking that they are being forced to live like refugees in relief camps within their own country.

The Chairperson visited burnt homes and relief camps, where women shared harrowing accounts of the violence. One young mother, cradling her newborn, tearfully told the Chairperson, "I had dreamed of welcoming my baby by decorating our home. Today, my few-day-old child is living in a relief camp. I don't know what the future holds."

Families shared that they were forced to leave homes they built through years of hard work. Many spoke of losing loved ones, including a woman who lost both her husband and son. Every woman here has a painful story. Accompanied by members of the NCW Inquiry Committee, the Chairperson emphasized that creating a safe and peaceful atmosphere is the State Government's responsibility.

"We must stop politicizing such human tragedies. Instead of questioning those who raise these issues, we should be asking the women how they are surviving. Ask the perpetrators why they committed such inhuman acts, and then focus on finding a solution to this grave issue -- to create an atmosphere where everyone can live without fear," she said.

"The NCW Chairperson also advised the West Bengal State Commission for Women to visit the affected areas and stand with the victims, offering them the courage and support they need to heal and rebuild their lives," the release read.

The unrest began on April 11 in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, leading to the killing of two people, injuries to several others, and property damage, forcing thousands to leave their homes for safer places.

The protests spread across other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, and involved incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades.

Many have migrated to Pakur district in Jharkhand, while others are staying in relief camps set up in Malda. (ANI)

