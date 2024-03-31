Gomati (Tripura) [India], March 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that people showing enthusiasm in supporting the BJP's candidates during the poll campaigning indicates a potential victory of the BJP in Lok Sabha.

Saha expressed confidence that the candidates of the BJP will secure victory in both the East Tripura and West Tripura seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by a significant margin.

"People are coming out of their homes with enthusiasm to support the BJP's candidates during the poll campaigning, signalling victory. The candidates of BJP will win both East Tripura and West Tripura seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a significant majority. People are aligned with the BJP in terms of developmental work. I am confident that the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 370 will be surpassed in the upcoming polls," Saha stated.

Saha made these remarks while participating in an election campaign held in the Bagma area of Gomati district on Sunday, in support of the BJP's West Parliamentary candidate Biplab Kumar Deb.

"Election campaigning is underway in various places. People are welcoming us with joy. Everyone affirms that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A large number of people are also coming forward in support of Kriti Singh Debbarma, who will contest the East Tripura seat. BJP nominees will secure victory in both seats in the state with a significant majority in the upcoming polls," he added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, youth leader Nabadal Banik, and other district and mandal-level leaders of the BJP.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in Tripura. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The BJP has nominated Biplab Kumar Deb for the West Parliamentary Constituency and Kriti Singh Debbarma for the East seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won the two seats in the state. Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura were elected from the West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies, respectively. This was a notable achievement, as the BJP had not won any seats in the previous elections.

Meanwhile, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, the BJP did not win any seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured a landslide victory, winning both seats in the state. (ANI)

