Haldia (WB), Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said relief work is in full progress in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where a glacier burst, leading to a massive flood and causing large-scale devastation.

Modi, while addressing a public rally here, said he is in constant touch with the chief minister of Uttarakhand, and is keeping track of the situation.

"Today, we are at one end of Maa Ganga. But the state of Uttarakhand, which is the origin of Maa Ganga, is facing a disaster. I am in constant touch with the chief minister of Uttarakhand, the Union home minister and officials of the NDRF," he said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway and every attempt is being made to help the affected people, the prime minister said.

Hailing the fighting spirit of the people of Uttarakhand, Modi said the entire nation is praying for them.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, resulting in a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in the northern state are feared dead, officials said, adding, many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas. PTI

