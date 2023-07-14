Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a meeting at the secretariat to discuss the development of new townships in various cities of the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to initiate the construction work for the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor promptly. He emphasized the need to present a proposal in the cabinet soon for the establishment of a company to oversee its implementation.

The Chief Minister said, "It should be ensured that the entire work of the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor is completed by October 2026."

In addition to the Ganga Corridor, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the development of five townships in the plain areas and three townships in the hilly regions of the state. He also urged for swift progress in finalizing plans for establishing a hill station each in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

